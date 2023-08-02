Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,630 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,434,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,240,168. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.