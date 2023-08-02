Glassman Wealth Services Sells 135 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.18. 238,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

