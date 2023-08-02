Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $147,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.68. The company had a trading volume of 539,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

