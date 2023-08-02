Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

