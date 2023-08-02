Glassman Wealth Services Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after buying an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.30. 157,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,020. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

