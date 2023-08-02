Glassman Wealth Services Has $118,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 214,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,404. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

