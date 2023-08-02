Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 979,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,156,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

