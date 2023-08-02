Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 918.0 days.
Givaudan Price Performance
OTCMKTS GVDBF remained flat at $3,201.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,645.88 and a 12-month high of $3,623.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,274.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,223.03.
About Givaudan
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.