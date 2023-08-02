Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,115. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

