Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.86. The company had a trading volume of 592,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,470. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.44.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

