Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 251,215 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 716,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

