Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,599,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

