Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $739,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CSGP stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. 910,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.