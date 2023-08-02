Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $123.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

