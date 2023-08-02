Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.39. The stock had a trading volume of 574,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $213.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

