Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 22,532 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 3.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ares Capital worth $21,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Ares Capital by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.