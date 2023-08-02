Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,759,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,784,512. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $248.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.