Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.31. 2,256,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

