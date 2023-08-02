Gibson Energy (GEI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2023 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.50 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

7/13/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

7/12/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/23/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

6/23/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2023 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$25.50 to C$26.50.

6/15/2023 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GEI traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.42. The company had a trading volume of 221,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.10 and a twelve month high of C$26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.21.

Get Gibson Energy Inc alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.727492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.