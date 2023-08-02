George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$177.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston
George Weston Stock Performance
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.30%.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.