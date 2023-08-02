George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$177.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WNGRF traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $134.81.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.30%.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.