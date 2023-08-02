Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Breisacher Nicholas Sells 400 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gentherm Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 321,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

