Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CAO Breisacher Nicholas Sells 400 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gentherm Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. 321,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.35.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
