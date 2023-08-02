Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Down 5.9% in July

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. 570,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,592. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

