Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 249,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 2.15. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,107,000 after buying an additional 158,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,399,000 after buying an additional 690,432 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,529,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

