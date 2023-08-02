General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 13,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,097. General Mills has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

