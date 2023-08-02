General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $113.02. 2,034,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,418. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

