Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.