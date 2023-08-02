GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. The business had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 0.52.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is headquartered in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.