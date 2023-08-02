GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.50.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

GATX Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GATX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

