Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.93 billion. Gartner also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $10.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IT traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.24. The stock had a trading volume of 635,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,948. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.