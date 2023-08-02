Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) versus Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Financial Review

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Worksport and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.67%. Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.11%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Worksport.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $120,000.00 547.69 -$12.53 million ($0.78) -4.91 Garrett Motion $3.60 billion 0.14 $390.00 million ($1.31) -6.02

This table compares Worksport and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -13,240.00% -51.90% -38.72% Garrett Motion 9.65% -160.26% 13.51%

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Worksport on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport



Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers. It also offers Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. The company also sells its products through online retail channels. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About Garrett Motion



Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

