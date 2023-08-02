Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.31. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,626,854 shares traded.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52 and a beta of -0.59.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gaotu Techedu
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.