Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.31. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1,626,854 shares traded.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52 and a beta of -0.59.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,918 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

