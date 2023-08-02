G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 5,703,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,853. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.86. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 362,810 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

