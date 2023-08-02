FY2024 EPS Estimates for Foxtons Group plc Increased by Edison Inv. Res (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGYFree Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Foxtons Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.