FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 5.9 %

STVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

STVN stock opened at €33.07 ($36.34) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($15.07) and a fifty-two week high of €34.33 ($37.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

