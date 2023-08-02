FY2023 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $860.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 594,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 584,589 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $2,359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

