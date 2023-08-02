FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.