FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

