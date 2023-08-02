FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issued By B. Riley

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

