FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 578,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FF. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

FF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 132,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,535. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

