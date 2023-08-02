FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 578,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FF. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FutureFuel
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
FutureFuel Stock Performance
FF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 132,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,535. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.87.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FutureFuel
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.