Fund Evaluation Group LLC Takes $56.49 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,416,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,493,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708,354 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

