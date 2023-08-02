Fund Evaluation Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,727,545 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,727,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 3,667,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

