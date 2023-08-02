Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 236 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.83. 633,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

