Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,271 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.32. 139,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. The stock has a market cap of $357.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

