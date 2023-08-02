Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $245,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.91. 594,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,911. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.53 and a 200 day moving average of $282.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

