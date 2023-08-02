Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 416,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,307,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULCC. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,152.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 722,090 shares of company stock worth $6,037,693 in the last three months. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,706,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 95,329 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.