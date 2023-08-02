Frontier (FRONT) Reaches Market Cap of $13.37 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $1.55 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

