Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

