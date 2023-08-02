Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,140,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,651. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 248,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

