Frax Trading Down 0.1% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $810.22 million and approximately $50.12 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,641,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

