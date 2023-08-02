Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.35 million.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 146,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,627. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.17.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 359,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 228,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 118,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

