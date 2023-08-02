Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.35 million.
Forward Air Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 146,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,627. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 359,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 228,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 118,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
